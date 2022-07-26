Where’s W’Kabi?

Though Daniel Kaluuya played an important role in the first film as W’Kabi — T’Challa’s best friend, a former head of security for Wakanda and Okoye’s husband — he won’t be seen in the sequel.

“BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!,” Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley revealed via Twitter in July 2022. “It’s official he’s not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.”