Top 5

Stories

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie

By
Why Daniel Kaluuya Is Not Black Panther Sequel
 Matt Kennedy/Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
16
10 / 16
podcast

Where’s W’Kabi?

Though Daniel Kaluuya played an important role in the first film as W’Kabi — T’Challa’s best friend, a former head of security for Wakanda and Okoye’s husband — he won’t be seen in the sequel.

“BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!,” Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley revealed via Twitter in July 2022. “It’s official he’s not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.”

Back to top