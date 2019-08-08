Fighting Back

After Blake ignited more fuel into the fire with his leaked texts, Caelynn released an extensive Instagram statement in response. She did not “deny those text messages or the conversations that took place,” but she claimed that “a large part of the story is missing” from the narrative. “The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 7. “I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character.”