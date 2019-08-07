Amanda Stanton

“Blake needed to be called out & Caelynn & Kristina should NOT have kept his ‘secret’ to protect his image on TV!” the reality TV personality tweeted on Tuesday. “BUT I don’t see the point in using Kristina using her date card for this..I wish she would have asked someone worthy & called him out on the beach #BachelorInParadise.”

After Blake released the text messages, Amanda threw shade at her own Bachelor in Paradise ex Robby Hayes, who posted alleged emails between the pair follwing their 2018 split.

“He should ask Robby Hayes for some insight before he does … see how it turned out for him,” Amanda replied to Dean’s tweet about the situation.