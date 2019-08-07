Ashley Spivey

Ashley, who competed on season 15 of The Bachelor, initially took Blake’s side — until he released the text messages.

“Here’s what happens when you go on the Bachelor/ette – you’re the most popular you will ever be, you’re the most attractive you will ever be, and people that never would have paid attention to you now want to have sex with you. #BachelorinParadise,” she tweeted on Monday. “You should definitely take advantage of it! Live your life – no one is judging. Just know that everyone talks in the franchise and it’s impossible to keep a secret. Especially if you make it onto Paradise – just don’t be a dick and be honest!”

Hours later, Ashely returned to Twitter and slammed Blake for his actions.

“Oh hi I changed my mind. F–k Blake for releasing those texts,” she wrote. “Just because I already see the comments saying Caelynn can’t want sex or casual sex after what happened to her. I’m gonna get off twitter before I lose my mind.”