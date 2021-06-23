Bachelorette Blake Moynes’ ‘Bachelorette’ Timeline: From DMs With Clare Crawley to Showing Up for Katie Thurston By Sarah Hearon June 23, 2021 ABC 8 7 / 8 April 2021 Us confirmed on April 1 that Blake was on the set at the New Mexico resort. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News