October 2020

During the October 13 premiere, Blake confessed to contacting Clare during the production shutdown.

“Clare posted on Instagram on a Story that she was really struggling right now because of what her mom was going through in the hospital. So, I want to check in if she’s OK,” he said on the show, referring to Clare’s mother who has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

While she was touched by the gesture, Clare explained that she couldn’t reply. “So, over quarantine, it was really hard for me. And I didn’t want to bring this up, but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody, and you were the only guy who reached out to me the entire time,” she said. “So, you broke the rule that you’re not supposed to contact somebody. But I want you to know that that time you broke the rule meant everything to me. The fact that you risked not coming on here and putting that on the line, at a time where I was really struggling, it meant everything to me.”