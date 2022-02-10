Blake Moynes Reveals Why He Hasn't Responded to Katie Thurston's Outreach

He Hopes Katie Doesn’t Regret Their Engagement

After Blake told Ben that he doesn’t regret his time on the show, he admitted that he hopes Katie feels the same way.

“I have those doubts, like, ‘Was I default?’ [after] all those things with Greg. So I want to feel like this wasn’t some dumb fake thing,” he explained. “I want her to be like, ‘This was as real as, you know, I have those feelings … the same ones you had.’ [To know] I was on the same wavelength. … I want it to feel as real on her end as it did for me. … [And] I really do believe that [she does], I think.”