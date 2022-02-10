Blake Moynes Reveals Why He Hasn't Responded to Katie Thurston's Outreach

How Blake Feels About Katie and John Now

“I will get over the fact that she made her decisions and moved on — I will eventually get over that,” Blake said. “She is happy she made the decision to do that because it made her happy. All we want in life is to be happy. We can’t think about everybody else as much as we want to, but you really got to think about yourself first. And yes, sometimes that’s gonna throw people to the wayside that you ultimately loved, cared about, all those things.”

Blake noted that you can’t “put a solid number” on when it’s appropriate to move on, but acknowledged, “She, maybe, could have been announced a little later [or changed] the ways that she did it” to soften the blow.