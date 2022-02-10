Blake Moynes Reveals Why He Hasn't Responded to Katie Thurston's Outreach

How He’s Going to Date Differently

“We have Instagram, we all these things where we can get so attract somebody because people spill their life through social media, so you get attached to that and thinking you know somebody based on an app or social media or photos or video, and they can come to real-life. And it’s not organic, the vibe isn’t there, the energy isn’t there,” he said of returning to the dating scene down the line. “You set yourself up for failure because it’s not organic. … I want to try it like the old days, I want to meet you in person, I don’t want to put an emphasis on what I think you are before I meet you. And so [I’m] taking a step back from doing that going forward.”