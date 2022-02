PTSD Watching ‘The Bachelorette’

When asked whether he’s watching Clayton Echard’s season 26, Blake revealed The Bachelor gives him “weird feelings” at the moment.

“I’ve watched the first two episodes I haven’t since,” he said. “Someone told me that Clayton went on, you know, a horse state to a country singer date and that was my 1-on-1 with Katie. I just — I don’t need to go back there.”