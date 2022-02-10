Blake Moynes Reveals Why He Hasn't Responded to Katie Thurston's Outreach

When He and Katie Knew It was Over

Blake revealed that he and Katie knew their relationship wasn’t going to work shortly after the finale aired in August 2021. That September, they spent their biggest “chunk” of time together, traveling to New York City and San Diego, where she had recently bought a home, for three weeks.

“We were realizing we weren’t compatible in a lot of different ways. And I was expecting, I think we were both expecting, to have a really amazing time and love San Diego, she had a new place and stuff. And just from day to day, there was just tension that I don’t really know how to explain,” he said. “We were just not delivering what each other needed during that timeframe. And it was that three weeks that ultimately ended it. I didn’t see her for a while after that, because I did go to Kenya, you know, it was a combination of those two things built up, and it was just like, ‘What are we what are we doing?’ And we decided to pull the plug.”