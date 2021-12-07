Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s Friendship Through the Years

No Wedding Invite

Levine was noticeably absent from Shelton’s 2021 wedding to Stefani, something Shelton chatted about during a December 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show. It’s like, ‘I’m not inviting him,'” Shelton said at the time, citing the Maroon 5 singer’s April interview with DeGeneres. At the time, the “Sunday Morning” crooner chatted with the host, joking, “I don’t support their marriage!”

Shelton added that he “purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding — and I think it’s funny,” explaining that there were only 30 people in attendance.