‘Blossom’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Joey Lawrence (Joey Russo)

Lawrence starred on Brotherly Love, Melissa & Joey, American Dreams, Run of the House, Half & Half and Hawaii Five-0. He also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, performed on Broadway, hosted game shows and started a band called Still 3 with brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence. The actor divorced his first wife, Michelle Vella, in 2005 and wed his second wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, later that year. Their daughters, Charleston and Liberty, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.