‘Blossom’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mayim Bialik (Blossom Russo)

The actress went on to star in The Big Bang Theory — for which she earned four Emmy nominations — Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Secret Life of the American Teenager as well as voice several cartoon characters. She has written a vegan cookbook, parenting books and scientific books, is the founder of Grok Nation and has a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Bialik married Michael Stone in August 2003, though they divorced in May 2013. The exes welcomed sons Miles and Frederick in 2005 and 2008, respectively.