Kate Bosworth

The Long Road Home alum went on to appear in films including Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004), Superman Returns (2006), 21 (2008), and Still Alice (2014). In 2019, she starred in the Netflix science fiction miniseries The I-Land.

Bosworth was married to director Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021 and is stepmother to Jasper, Polish’s daughter from a previous marriage. She is currently in a relationship with Justin Long.