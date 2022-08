Matthew Davis

Davis played Bosworth’s love interest, NFL quarterback Matt Tillman. Perhaps best known for his role as Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde (2001), the Utah native went on to play Adam Hillman on the ABC comedy-drama What About Brian and Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series, Legacies.

He married actress Kiley Casciano in 2018. The pair have two daughters: Ripley, born in 2020, and Dorothy, born in 2022.