After playing Eden, the best friend of Bosworth’s character, in Blue Crush, Rodriguez went on to appear as Ana Lucia Cortez on Lost and star as Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Her other notable film roles include Chris Sanchez in S.W.A.T. (2003), Trudy Chacon in Avatar (2009), Luz in Machete (2010) and Linda in Widows (2018).

Rodriguez has spoken openly about her fluid sexuality. “I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f—ing curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks,” she told Entertainment Weekly in October 2013.