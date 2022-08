Mika Boorem

Before she played Bosworth’s cornrow-wearing little sister, Boorem had already appeared in films including Jack Frost and Mighty Joe Young and earned critical acclaim for her performance in The Education of Little Tree.

After Blue Crush, the Arizona native went on to appear in films including Sleepover (2004) and The Ward (2010). She was also a recurring guest star on Dawson’s Creek in 2003 and 2003.