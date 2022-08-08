Sanoe Lake

The Hawaii native was a surfer prior to joining the cast of Stockwell’s 2002 film. She has been featured in television commercial campaigns for Target, MTV, Gap and Eddie Bauer. The former face of the brand Roxy also penned the 2005 book Surfer Girl, a comprehensive guide to the sport.

Lake’s other film roles include Rain in Rolling (2007), Gina in The Darkness (2008) and Pamela in Half-Life (2008). She has been married to her husband, Michael Sterling Eaton, since 2007. The couple share two children: River, born in 2010, and Sage, born in 2011.