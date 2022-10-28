‘Jason Bourne’ (2016)

Damon and Greengrass return to the world of Bourne in 2016 for the exciting sequel to The Bourne Ultimatum, simply called Jason Bourne. The film features Alicia Vikander, Tommy Lee Jones, Stiles, and numerous other big names in addition to Damon.

The next movie in the Bourne film series’ storyline takes place 10 years after the events of The Bourne Ultimatum. Bourne has been surviving by illegally fighting but has been laying low. At the beginning of the movie, two hackers are trying to expose the CIA’s wrongdoings when they find something worrisome about Jason Bourne’s identity.

They head to Greece to find Bourne, but they inadvertently alert the CIA and are tracked via satellite. The CIA head, Heather Lee (Vikander), and CIA director Robert Dewey (Jones) send a CIA assassin called The Asset to kill Bourne and the hackers. They kill the hacker, but Bourne is able to get a key that helps him discover more about his past.

Bourne discovers that his father had ties to the CIA and Treadstone. He heads to London to learn more from a man named Malcolm (Bill Camp). The CIA follows them, and Heather Lee desires to bring Bourne into the fold in the CIA, while Dewey wants him dead. Dewey secretly sends The Asset to kill Bourne, Malcolm, and Lee’s team.

The Asset successfully kills everybody but Bourne. He escapes after learning from Malcolm that his father had been trying to expose the CIA for illegally tracking Jason to try and recruit him to Treadstone. The CIA had Bourne’s father killed for this, but Bourne was tricked into believing that a terrorist had murdered his father. During this encounter, he also realizes that the Asset is his father’s true killer … and you’ll have to watch to discover what happens in the end.