The Bourne Identity (2002)

The first film in the Bourne series is The Bourne Identity. The movie is spearheaded by director Doug Liman, and it features performances from big actors like Julia Stiles, Brian Cox, Chris Cooper, David Strathairn, and of course, Damon.

The movie, which was released in 2002, is based on a novel of the same name by Robert Ludlum. The movie opens in the dark and stormy Mediterranean Sea, where a fisherman finds the body of Jason Bourne in the water, badly wounded by two bullets but still breathing.

Bourne awakes from unconsciousness, not remembering anything about his life or who he is. He suffers from dissociative amnesia and doesn’t even know his own name. His only clue to finding out who he is and why he was adrift in the sea is a tiny device the doctor found implanted under his skin, a laser projector.

As the story progresses, Bourne discovers that he is incredibly competent in advanced combat skills, fluent in several languages, and exceptional at sneaking around and laying low… all the skills of a well-trained spy.

He soon learns that he has been wrapped up in a massive CIA conspiracy with a department called Treadstone and is on the run from the government.

At the end of the movie, Bourne catches up with his pursuers, tells them he is no longer going to be involved in the Treadstone project and runs away. He joins up with his love interest Marie Kreutz (Franka Potente) in Mykonos, and the two start a new life together.

The Bourne Identity is packed with car chases that keep you on the edge of your seat, extremely well-choreographed fight scenes, and legendary sound design. This film was a fantastic beginning to the Bourne Saga.