‘The Bourne Legacy’ (2012)

The Bourne Legacy is also based on a novel, like the first three movies. However, The Bourne Legacy was not written by Ludlum but by Eric Van Lustbader. Van Lustbader wrote 12 novels that followed the original trilogy, and Legacy was the first of them.

This movie does not star Damon, nor does it follow the character of Jason Bourne. Instead, it follows Aaron Cross, played by Marvel star Jeremy Renner. Cross is an agent for Operation Outcome, which is the replacement program for Operation Blackbriar … but with one key difference. Outcome genetically enhances their agents’ physical and mental capabilities with pills called Chems.

Cross went off the grid for four days and was punished by being sent to Alaska for a training exercise. He believes that he may be assassinated by Outcome because of his insubordination, so he starts to stock up on Chems.

While that is happening, a reporter that was looking into Operations Treadstone and Blackbriar was assassinated, and Pamela Landy begins helping the FBI to expose the corrupt operations. Upon hearing this, CIA director Ezra Cramer (Scott Glenn) and Air Force Colonel Eric Byer (Edward Norton) decide that the entire Outcome operation needs to be eliminated, including all of its personnel.

A drone strike is sent to kill Cross, but he escapes. Meanwhile, an attack is launched on Outcome personnel, of which Dr. Marta Shearing (Rachel Weisz) is the only survivor. Cross teams up with her to get the Chems he needs to become independent from Outcome.

They are able to go to the Philippines where the Chems are made, and they infect Cross with a virus that will make his body no longer reliant on the Chems. They are able to narrowly escape Byers’ team, killing his agents so that Byers’ loses their trail.