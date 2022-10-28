‘The Bourne Supremacy’ (2007)

The second Bourne film, released in 2007, is also based on a Ludlum novel of the same name, but this film was directed by Paul Greengrass. The movie starts off with a tragic series of events that will yank at your heartstrings. Big spoilers incoming!

The film opens in India, where Bourne and Marie have been living quiet lives for the past two years. However, while he is there, a Russian agent named Kirill, portrayed by Karl Urban, frames Bourne for stealing millions of dollars from the CIA and attempts to murder him. In a tense chase scene, a bullet intended for Bourne hits Marie, killing her. Bourne sets out on a mission to find out why he had been targeted and get revenge on the person who killed his lover.

However, the ploy by Kirill was successful, and the CIA believes that it really was Bourne who stole the money and documents. With the help of CIA agent Nicky Parsons (Stiles), Bourne has to clear his name, evade the CIA, and successfully track down Kirill in one fell swoop.

The film closes with Bourne discovering his true name from Pamela Landy (Joan Allen), a CIA agent who helped prove his innocence. She offers Bourne a position at the CIA, which he declines. Bourne then fades into the crowd as the movie ends.

This movie is riddled with nonstop action. It won several awards related to its incredible car chases, something Jason Bourne movies are known for. The chases are realistic, gritty, and feature some incredible driving by stuntmen.