‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (2007)

After you finish The Bourne Supremacy, it’s time for the most critically acclaimed of the Bourne movies: The Bourne Ultimatum. Released in 2007 and directed once again by Greengrass, this film picks up at the exact moment where The Bourne Supremacy left off.

The movie opens in Moscow, where Bourne is still trying to evade the police. After getting hurt and treating his wounds in a clinic, he is able to escape. Weeks later, Bourne heads to London to meet with a correspondent named Ross from The Guardian newspaper to discuss Operation Treadstone.

Meanwhile, the CIA has created a new secret security program called Operation Blackbriar. They believe that Blackbriar’s cover is blown, so they attempt to assassinate The Guardian correspondent and his informant. Bourne gets away, but Ross is killed.

Over the course of the movie, Bourne is able to steal key CIA documents that lead him to the facility where the Treadstone project started. There, he encounters the doctor in charge of the psychological conditioning program with Treadstone.

Bourne unearths some memories of the atrocities he committed on behalf of Treadstone and renounces his identity as Jason Bourne. The CIA catches up with him, and in a heated battle, Bourne is able to fake his death and escape.

This brings a close to the original Bourne trilogy with a critically-acclaimed bang. The film won three Oscars and was well-received by critics and the public alike.