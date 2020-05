Ben Savage

After Boy Meets World ended in 2000, Savage appeared in multiple episodes of other TV shows, including Still Standing, Chuck, Without a Trace and Bones. He then landed a role in Girl Meets World and directed 10 episodes. He’s appeared in two episodes of Criminal Minds and in the final season of Homeland — in both shows, playing a younger version of Mandy Patinkin. It seems, via Instagram, he’s in a relationship.