‘Boy Meets World’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Will Friedle

Friedle has voiced Nightwing/Dick Grayson in multiple animated Batman films and voiced Batman in all three seasons of Batman Beyond. He voiced Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007 on Disney Channel. His post-Boy Meets World career consists of a ton of voice roles, including voicing Peter Quill/Star-Lord in multiple Avengers animated projects. He reprised his character in multiple episodes of Girl Meets World and penned an episode in season 2. He currently voices Lex Luthor in DC Super Hero Girls. In 2016, he married Susan Martens.