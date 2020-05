William Russ

Although he had a successful career before Boy Meets World, Russ’ success continued after, starring in movies including A Fork in the Road, Green Guys, California Solo and Drones. He also returned to TV, appearing on Crossing Jordan, Deadwood, CSI: NY, Boston Legal and landing a recurring role on The Ex List. He appeared in two episodes of the spinoff and directed one. He is married to Clare Wren and they have two children.