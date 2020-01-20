SAGs

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Had the Cutest Backstage Reunion at SAG Awards 2020: Photos

By
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Backstage SAG Awards 2020
 Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock
7
5 / 7

The Face of a Winner

Pitt is pictured fresh off his win for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Back to top