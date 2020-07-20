Brad Womack’s Seasons 11 and 15 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Ashley Hebert

Brad’s second runner-up was named the seventh Bachelorette in 2011. During the season, Ashley met and got engaged to J.P. Rosenbaum. Fans watched Chris Harrison officiate their nuptials during the 2012 ABC special, The Bachelorette: Ashley and J.P.’s Wedding. The twosome welcomed son Ford in 2014 and daughter Essex in 2016. They renewed their vows in 2018.

While Ashley returned to work as a pediatric dentist, the couple weren’t done with reality TV post-Bachelorette, making appearances on Marriage Boat Camp and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

In 2019, J.P. made headlines when he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“I can’t hug my kids, pick up up my kids, do anything for my kids,” he recalled on Good Morning America in January 2020 about his health scare, which left him temporarily paralyzed. J.P. and Ashley confirmed at the time that he was doing better and expected to make a full recovery after intensive physical therapy.