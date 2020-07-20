Brad Womack’s Seasons 11 and 15 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Emily Maynard

Following her split from Brad, the season 15 winner was named the eighth Bachelorette. And while Emily got engaged to Jef Holm during the finale, their relationship ended several months after the proposal aired in 2012.

Emily, who is the mother of teenage daughter Ricki, went on to marry Tyler Johnson in 2014. The couple, who met at church, share three sons: Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin.

The mother of four wrote about the death of Ricki’s father and her former fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, and her reality TV journey in her 2016 book, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love.