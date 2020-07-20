Brad Womack’s Seasons 11 and 15 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Michelle Money

The “villain” of the season, Michelle made a name for herself in Bachelor Nation as she returned for season 2 of Bachelor Pad and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. While she found love with Cody Sattler in Mexico, the twosome split after appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in 2016. Michelle subsequently started seeing Mike Weir. She told Us in July 2020 that they don’t plan to tie the knot, but the golfer asked her to be his “forever girlfriend” with a ring.

Michelle shares daughter Brielle with her ex-husband, Ryan. In March 2020, the teen was in the ICU for several weeks after a skateboarding accident. Michelle confirmed in June 2020 that Brielle was on the mend. “This kid aced her math course online that she had to make up since she was in the hospital!” she gushed at the time via Instagram. “So proud of her! She is doing so awesome!”

Michelle, who spent three years cohosting Good Things Utah, created the Money Method, a makeup, skincare and self-esteem course.