Brandi Glanville Answers Burning RHOBH Questions About Denise Richards

When Brandi Last Spoke to Denise

After the alleged April 2019 encounter, Brandi told Us that she didn’t see Denise in person. “We texted but it was always like, ‘Hey I’m really busy,’ too cool for school.”

Brandi saw Denise for the first time at Kyle’s November 2019 charity event.

“I hadn’t told any of the women. I shared with my off-camera friends but once you tell one person in this group news travels fast. Denise started hitting me up again once she found out I would be filming Housewives,” she said. “I was annoyed. And then Denise started talking s—t about all the other women like we were best friends.”