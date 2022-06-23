What Did Brandi and Taylor Fight About on ‘RHOBH’?

When Brandi joined RHOBH during season 2, she hosted the “Malibu Beach Party from Hell,” during which Taylor got into an intense screaming match with Camille Grammer — a.k.a. the origin of the infamous “cat meme.” The tension shifted to Brandi and Taylor, however, by the end of the season. After the death of Taylor’s then-husband, Russell, Brandi accused her costar of exploiting the tragedy with her memoir.

The drama came up again on Ultimate Girls Trip when Brandi suggested Russell’s death and Taylor’s domestic violence allegations against her then-spouse prompted the “worst year of my life.”

“I couldn’t believe that she was actually saying that that was like the hardest year of her life after everything that I went through and my daughter went through — I was just really taken aback,” Taylor told Us. “I never saw that coming. She didn’t have a relationship with Russell. And so I still am shocked actually, as you can tell.”