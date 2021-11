5. His Back Tattoo Is a Bible Quote

Viewers have caught glimpses of Brandon’s tattoo in previous episodes, but he posted all of the ink via Instagram in October 2015. “I have come as light into the world, so that everyone who believes in Me will not remain in darkness. John 12:46,” the tattoo reads.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.