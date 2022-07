6. Which Game Is His Guilty Pleasure?

The Hallmark star is an avid player of World of Warcraft. In June 2021, he gushed over his partnership with the game via social media. “This is me daydreaming …. ‘It’s so awesome @Warcraft came out with #WoWClassic … What if they came out with Burning Crusade Classic?! Wait … they HAVE?!?!’ #WoW_Partner,” Routh captioned a snap of him playing the video game.