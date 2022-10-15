Amanda and Lindsay Tease Family Plans

After a fan asked if Amanda and Kyle or Lindsay and Carl had any baby plans, the New Jersey native teased that viewers would have to wait and see what transpires.

“I’ll say you’ll learn a lot more about our future plans in both Winter House and Summer House, so I’ll let it unfold there,” Amanda said, clarifying, “I’m not pregnant and no children yet.”

Kyle chimed in: “Our dogs take a lot of time and responsibility. That was a wakeup call I was, like, ‘Oh, my god.’ But no, we wanna start a family. Hopefully, I have a boy that grows a mullet, and it’s gonna be amazing.”

Lindsay, on the other hand, explained that she and Carl “don’t really have a timeline.” She noted that she is 36 already and doesn’t “want to be 50 popping out kids, so the sooner the better. But we also have a wedding to plan.”