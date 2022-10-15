Amanda Says Married Life Is ‘More Fun’ Than Wedding Planning
“It’s been a really great year together. We’ve grown together,” Amanda told the audience while reflecting on her first year of marriage. “Kyle’s grown a mullet.”
The New Hampshire native, who married Amanda in September 2021, agreed with his wife. He noted that since they tied the knot, “it’s been like a new chapter” for the couple.
“It was a lot more fun this summer to not have a wedding to plan,” Amanda added of filming season 7. The Loverboy creative director also confessed that she has “absolutely no advice” for planning a wedding. “Just do everything different than what I did, and you’ll be great,” she joked.See Full Gallery