Danielle Gives Update on Lindsay Drama

Earlier this summer, Danielle raised eyebrows when she didn’t publicly congratulate her longtime BFF Lindsay on her engagement to Carl. While Danielle, 33, exclusively told Us in September that she is “obviously very, very happy for them,” fans have noticed that the two women don’t appear to be as close as they once were.

When asked at BravoCon what is going on between them, Danielle simply said, “I’ll just use the word unfortunate.” Lindsay quipped, “Same,” before Amanda added, “Next question.”