Does the Cast Have Any Regrets?

“[During] season 1 I was caught — I think I was drunk — but I was caught brushing my teeth with my comb,” Carl recalled. “I don’t normally do that, people!”

Luke, meanwhile, pointed to a burning disaster as something he would take back. “I like to make fires as you all know,” he began. “So, one night I’m in my bed, and I hear [stomping]. The next morning, I wake up for breakfast and they’re like, ‘Luke, there was a chair that caught on fire last night!’”

Amanda, 31, remembered the Minnesota native, 38, sleeping “through the whole damn thing,” while Kyle, 40, explained that “the wind blew a plastic chair into the fire and then it literally engulfed in flames.”

Lindsay, for her part, wishes she could take back the “nakedness and the sex scenes.”