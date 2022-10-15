Is Andrea Still Dating Someone?

Andrea, 31, stepped back from both Winter House season 2, which premiered this month, and Summer House season 7 after rekindling his romance with Lexi Sundin in November 2021.

The model revealed on Saturday that the couple are “really happy” and still together. “I’m actually looking for a property for the future in Italy. I’m really excited because she’s in interior design so she’s gonna take over and design the entire thing,” Andrea, who is from Italy, told the crowd. “She’s learning Italian, she loves Italy. … I’m really happy because it took me a while to find the [right] person.”