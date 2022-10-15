Luke Reveals Whether He’ll Make a ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Cameo

Us previously confirmed that Luke was not going to be part of the main cast for season 7 of the series, which filmed this past summer. The hockey coach teased he couldn’t “answer the why” in a June Instagram post.

During Saturday’s panel, Luke gave fans an update on his whereabouts during filming — and hinted that he won’t be completely off the show when it returns in 2023.

“Not being around this summer, I was able to get a lot done, but I did miss the Hamptons and I missed my friends. I did make a point to get out there and see them,” he explained to the crowd. “There’s some special things that happened throughout the summer. One being someone is actually older than me on the show and it was their birthday, and there was no way I was gonna miss it, so I do make an appearance.” Luke appeared to be talking about Kyle turning 40, which the gang celebrated with a hoedown.