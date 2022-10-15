Paige Gets Real About Dating Bravo Stars Amid Craig Romance
“Dating in general is awful. It doesn’t matter if they’re in it or out of it,” the stylist explained. “There’s pluses and minuses [to both scenarios].”
Paige continued: “Dating someone in the Bravo world, you vent and they understand it. Dating someone outside Bravo, you can kind of escape it a little. There’s good and bad.”
Kyle piped in, "I don't know any different," while his wife joked, "I don't get to go home to normalcy. I live with Kyle Cooke."