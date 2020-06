Teddi Mellencamp and Shep Rose

In addition to Teddi’s friendship with Stassi and Beau, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also knows Shep well.

“We both lived in Sea Pines, and we were friends throughout our childhoods. Shep has a great family, so we were always there,” Teddi told the Daily Dish in 2018. “It was the same group always. He was one of my best guy friends.”