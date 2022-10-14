Breaking Down Erika and Jax’s Drama

During Garcelle’s birthday party this season, Erika has a tense exchange with the Haiti native’s 14-year-old son as she told him to “get the f–k out” of the room. Garcelle, at the time, thought her fellow Bravo star had “crossed a line” in regards to the outburst.

“[The] worst thing I ever did was [yelling at] Jax, which I felt really bad about and apologized,” Erika said. “The experience of being a Housewife is really conflict-driven and nobody’s perfect.”