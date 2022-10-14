The Roughest Year of Lisa’s Life

The former soap star revealed she had a “rough” year following the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, in November 2021. Lois had suffered a stroke prior to her passing at 93.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s been rough. It’s probably been the roughest year of my life” Lisa told Goreski during the panel, noting it’s way harder being a Housewife than being a soap opera actress because “it’s real.” She added, “These are people that I do care about and we get into conflicts that we don’t plan and it’s very, very hard.

Despite Lisa’s candid remarks about how she was coping, she was met with multiple rounds of “boos” from the audience, which she responded to by flipping them off.

“I loved [being boo’ed]. It’s fabulous,” Lisa told Us after the panel ended. “I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler.”