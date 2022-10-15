A Musical Conclusion
The crowd got a special surprise when Kenya, Scheana, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Melissa Gorga performed to close out the show.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, received support from Lala, 32, Sandoval, Schwartz, Ariana Madix and James Kennedy while she sang “Good as Gold.” Brandi, 49, however, seemed to be “hiding her reaction,” according to an eyewitness.
Kenya put on a special rendition of "Gone With the Wind Fabulous" and got applause from the entire RHOA cast. Meanwhile, Melissa, 43, sang her hit song "On Display" which Brandi and Chrissy, 36, were going wild over. Although Teresa initially talked over her sister-in-law's performance, she "smiled" when Andy came out to dance to the track.