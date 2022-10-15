A Tense ‘RHOBH’ Cast Reunion

According to an insider, Lisa Rinna kept her distance from her RHOBH costars after their tense day at BravoCon. The former soap star, 59, sat at the end of the row with visible space between her and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

During the night, the crowd showed their enthusiastic love for Kathy Hilton by chanting her name — which didn’t elicit a response from Lisa. The fans also cheered for Garcelle Beauvais after she shut down any future questions about Diana Jenkins.