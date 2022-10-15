Notable Tension

While taking a night off from filming RHOC, the cast appeared to be at odds when Shannon Beador, Tamra and Vicki chose to keep their circle small at the taping. (Vicki made her debut with the Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 cast before heading over to the RHOC section.)

Meanwhile, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow kept to themselves. In response to a question about Tamra’s return, it seemed that Shannon, 58, and Tamra mended their relationship. Tamra and Heather, 53, however, were still on the outs when the That’s Life alum reminded the crowd that their show has an “ensemble cast.”