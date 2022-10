Switching Spots

After arriving at the taping with the Southern Charm cast, Shep Rose opted out of sitting with his costars. He joined the Real Housewives of Miami ladies for most of the night before moving to talk to ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

An eyewitness tells Us that the former couple appeared to be having a “tense conversation” at the event.

Meanwhile, Craig Conover immediately ditched his coworkers to grab a seat with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo and the Summer House cast.