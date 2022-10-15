Where the Housewives Stand Amid Their Various Feuds

The Housewives’ attempts to squash their past feuds had mixed results. Ramona Singer and Teresa Giudice figured out their misunderstanding over the wedding invite (which Ramona broadcast on social media, revealing all of Teresa’s wedding details ) amid a filming delay while waiting for Andy to return.

Vicki, however, faced several feuds throughout the night which included a rift with Kenya Moore.

“I too have a ‘Vicki is a monster’ story. The first time I ever met Vicki, Jill Zarin [was there], who she treated horribly. And [Vicki] told us that none of us would be there if it were not for her! How narcissistic do you have to be to say that to a fellow Housewife? We are all really sisters,” the RHOA star, 51, said. “This is a sisterhood. No one of us is more important than the other. Vicki, check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

The Illinois native, for her part, pointed out that her words were received wrong. “I didn’t say I was more important, I said the facts,” Vicki explained. “If our show wasn’t successful, they probably wouldn’t have gone to franchises.”

Teresa, 50, also called Vicki out for referring to her as overrated. In response, Vicki added, “I said you were very nice. We don’t know each other very much and the question to me was, ‘Who’s the most overrated?’ I said complimentary things. Did you hear that too?”

